Nearly 6,000 people spent more than an hour waiting to be seen at Leicester Royal Infirmary's A&E.Read more
Today's weather for the East Midlands
BBC Weather
There's some mist and fog around this morning, with clouds and even the odd spot of rain this afternoon.
But temperatures are set to return to the low 20s from today until Sunday.
Monday onwards is looking a little chillier.Copyright: LindafromBelper
It's another chilly start to the morning and a slightly cooler day than yesterday.
We can expect highs of 18C with sunny spells.
The weekend is looking warmer but with plenty of cloud around.Copyright: GrandpaMike
Glowing autumn sunsets across the East Midlands
Amy Woodfield
BBC News
As the nights start drawing in we're getting treated to some stunning autumn sunsets.
Red, yellow and orange skies were seen across the East Midlands last night.
Here's Castle Donington.Copyright: sunsetsue
And here's Rolleston in Nottinghamshire.Copyright: Curly Claire
It's the first day of autumn today and the morning is off to a chilly start.
But cloud and fog should clear to a sunny afternoon with highs of 21C.
And good news - it's expected to turn even warmer for the weekend.Copyright: David e
Any morning mist and fog will clear to leave a mostly fine and sunny day.
A few patches of cloud may move in during the afternoon but there will be plenty of sunshine with a maximum temperature of 20C (68F).Copyright: mogjo
Areas of mist will clear early to reveal sunny spells.
It will continue to be mostly fine and dry into the afternoon with highs of 21C (70F). Some areas of cloud will develop in places.Copyright: Curly Claire
It's going to be a much drier day, and hopefully a bit brighter.
There is some cloud about as we go through this morning which will steadily break up as the day progresses.
In the afternoon, there will still be patchy cloud, particularly in eastern parts of the region, but there will also be some sunshine at times and highs of up to 20C.Copyright: Mark Hallam
Weather warning: Heavy rain brings risk of flooding
Amy Woodfield
BBC News
The Met Office has issued a yellow weather warning for rainfall across the East Midlands.
The warning, which is in place until midnight, highlights a risk of flooding for some homes and businesses.Copyright: Met Office
There is also a chance it could cause power outages and disruption on the roads and railways.
After a week's worth of glorious weather, thundery showers are expected to creep across the region with a yellow weather warning currently in place.
Today's BBC Weather Watchers picture comes from Helen Earth in Cotgrave.Copyright: Helen Earth
The warm weather continues across the region, with top temperatures reaching 29C in some parts.
Today's BBC Weather Watchers picture comes courtesy of LindafromBelper.Copyright: LindafromBelper
Another warm day ahead, with sunny skies and temperatures topping out at about 29C.
Today's BBC Weather Watchers picture comes from Maggie T Howlett in East Leake.Copyright: Maggie T Howlett
This morning there will be early pockets of mist and fog but that will soon lift and we can expect a dry day with sunshine throughout.
There will be highs of 26C followed by lows of 13C overnight.Copyright: JaneyB
Another cloudy day with the chance of the odd spot of drizzle in places.
In the afternoon, a few brighter spells may develop between the cloud.Copyright: Mogjo
Nigel Moon, 69, has dedicated much of his life to restoring and running Whissendine Windmill.