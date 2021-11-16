Residents in the North Shropshire constituency are being urged to ensure they are registered to vote ahead of the by-election on 16 December.
Andy Begley, Shropshire Council’s chief executive and acting returning officer, said "time was running out" as the deadline for registering was midnight on 30 November.
The vote for a new MP follows the resignation of Conservative MP Owen Paterson, who was found to have breached parliamentary rules on lobbying.
Mr Paterson had held the constituency since 1997.
Anyone wanting a postal vote needs to apply by 17:00 on 1 December, the deadline to apply for a proxy vote, where someone trusted is appointed to vote, is the same time on 8 December.