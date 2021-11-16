Cold Ashby

England, United Kingdom

    Severe disruption: A14 Leicestershire eastbound

    BBC News Travel

    A14 Leicestershire eastbound severe disruption, from M1 J19 to J1 A5199.

    A14 Leicestershire - One lane closed on A14 eastbound from Catthorpe Interchange to J1, A5199 (Welford), because of a breakdown. Traffic is coping well.

    Severe accident: A14 Northamptonshire westbound

    BBC News Travel

    A14 Northamptonshire westbound severe accident, between J2 A508 Harborough Road and J1 A5199.

    A14 Northamptonshire - A14 closed and queues westbound between J2, A508 (Kelmarsh) and J1, A5199 (Welford), because of an accident. Diversion in operation - via the hollow back square via the A508 North, A4304 West and A5199 South to re-join the A14 at J1.

    Severe accident: A14 Leicestershire eastbound

    BBC News Travel

    A14 Leicestershire eastbound severe accident, from M1 J19 to J1 A5199.

    A14 Leicestershire - The road is temporarily closed and stationary queues on A14 eastbound from Catthorpe Interchange to J1, A5199 (Welford), because of an accident.

  17. Ex-England cricketer speaks of cancer diagnosis

    Former player Allan Lamb urges men to "stop being embarrassed" and get tested for prostate cancer.

