Severe disruption: M1 Northamptonshire northboundBBC News Travel
M1 Northamptonshire northbound severe disruption, at J15 for A45.
M1 Northamptonshire - One lane closed on M1 northbound at J15, A45 (Northampton), because of a lorry that's broken down. Traffic is coping well.
Severe disruption: M1 Northamptonshire southboundBBC News Travel
M1 Northamptonshire southbound severe disruption, at J15 for A45.
M1 Northamptonshire - M1 entry slip road partially blocked southbound at J15, A45 (Northampton), because of a breakdown. Traffic is coping well.
Severe accident: M1 Northamptonshire southboundBBC News Travel
M1 Northamptonshire southbound severe accident, from J15 for A45 to M1.
M1 Northamptonshire - Two lanes closed and it's very slow on M1 southbound from J15, A45 (Northampton) to M1, Newport Pagnell Services, because of an accident.
Severe disruption: M1 Buckinghamshire northboundBBC News Travel
M1 Buckinghamshire northbound severe disruption, from J14 for A509 to J15 for A45.
M1 Buckinghamshire - One lane closed and queues on M1 northbound from J14, A509 (Milton Keynes) to J15, A45 (Northampton), because of a breakdown.
Severe disruption: M1 Northamptonshire northboundBBC News Travel
M1 Northamptonshire northbound severe disruption, at J15 for A45.
M1 Northamptonshire - M1 lane closed on exit slip road northbound at J15, A45 (Northampton), because of a lorry that's broken down. Traffic is coping well.
