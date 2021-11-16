Children could be excluded from some secondary schools if they film TikTok videos on the grounds.Read more
Most Recent
By Elen Wyn
BBC News
Envelope update
Severe disruption: A55 Conwy westboundBBC News Travel
A55 Conwy westbound severe disruption, at J20 B5113 Princes Drive.
A55 Conwy - Queues on A55 North Wales Expressway westbound at J20, B5113 (Colwyn Bay), because of a temporary closure and debris on the road.
To report traffic and travel incidents dial 0330 123 0184 at any time
By Rachel Flint
BBC News
By Gwyn Loader
Chief correspondent, Newyddion S4C
By Chris Dearden
BBC Wales News