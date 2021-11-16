Darlington boy is accepted into Mensa at the age of nine
A boy still at junior school in Darlington has been accepted into Mensa, a society for people with outstanding intelligence.
Nine-year-old Theo scored an IQ score of 147, way above the average of 100, following the two-hour test.
Theo said: "I did a test and it was a bunch of different questions, I told my friends and they were impressed and some of them didn't believe me as the results were so good."
His result puts him in the top 0.1% of children in his age group.
Theo, who plays six musical instruments, follows in the footsteps of his parents who are both Mensa members.
His dad David said: "We've always known since he was quite young that he was bright - when he was about 14 months old he would pick letters out of alphabet spaghetti and start singing alphabet songs, and he has done well all the way through school."
Lumiere festival returns to Durham in November
The Lumiere light festival is returning to Durham next month.
This year's free event, which runs from 18 to 21 November, promises to be bigger than ever.
Exhibits are promised across landmarks in the city and - for the first time - in other parts of County Durham.
First staged in 2009, the festival has returned to Durham every other year since.
In total 37 international artworks will be on show, with Covid-secure measures in place for visitors.
Envelope update
Severe accident: A1(M) County Durham southbound
BBC News Travel
A1(M) County Durham southbound severe accident, from J61 for A688 Tursdale Road to J60 for A689.
A1(M) County Durham - A1(M) blocked and the road is temporarily closed southbound from J61, A688 (Bowburn) to J60, A689 (Bradbury), because of an accident.
