Durham University researchers have been testing the use of infrared light therapy which they say could help people living with dementia.

The pilot project saw 14 healthy people aged at least 45 wearing the helmet for six minutes twice a day for a month.

A further 13 people were also given a dummy helmet.

Researchers saw those wearing the light therapy helmet had a significant improvement in performance in motor function, memory and brain processing speed.

PA Media Copyright: PA Media

Scientists say more research into the use and effectiveness of the therapy is needed but early findings are promising.

The helmet, which delivers infrared light deep into the brain, costs more than £7,000 and was devised by County Durham GP Dr Gordon Dougal (pictured below).

He said the helmet "may well help dying brain cells regenerate into functioning units once again".

PA Media Copyright: PA Media

Among the testers was Tracy Sloan, 56, who said she noticed an "improvement in her daily life", although she has no diagnosed condition affecting her memory.

She said: "I wasn't sure it would make a difference, but to be honest I think it did.

"After a few weeks I noticed that my sleeping pattern was better, I felt more relaxed and I had more energy."