  1. Envelope update

    Severe disruption: A7 City Of Edinburgh southbound

    A7 City Of Edinburgh southbound severe disruption, from Cameron Park to Cameron Toll Gardens.

    A7 City Of Edinburgh - Queues on A7 southbound in Edinburgh from the Cameron Park junction to the Cameron Toll Gardens junction, because of a vehicle hitting the bridge. Congestion to routes through Craigmillar, Niddrie Mains, Mayfield and Prestonfield. On the roundabout. Diversion in operation - no access to the roundabout for people wanting to use the A7 heading from Edinburgh towards Dalkeith or the University.

  9. Envelope update

    Severe accident: A7 City Of Edinburgh southbound

    A7 City Of Edinburgh southbound severe accident, from A6095 Cameron Terrace to Cameron Toll Gardens.

    A7 City Of Edinburgh - A7 Old Dalkeith Road in Inch closed and stationary queues southbound from Cameron Toll to the Cameron Toll Gardens junction, because of an accident. Diversion in operation - traffic is diverting along Dalkeith and Peffermill road.

    To report traffic and travel incidents dial 0330 123 0184 at any time

