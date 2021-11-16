The footballer, who previously faced four counts of rape, is summonsed over two more offences.Read more
Most Recent
Money to improve women's safety
BBC Radio Stoke
Home Office funding is going to be used to improve women's safety in Staffordshire and Cheshire.
The two counties have been given £600,000 to spend on awareness campaigns, street pastors, and safe routes for women through Hanley, Stafford and Newcastle.
In Cheshire, technology will be set up to allow women to video call the police control room if they have concerns while out at night.
Envelope update
Severe accident: A532 Cheshire both waysBBC News Travel
A532 Cheshire both ways severe accident, between A534 Crewe Road and Hungerford Road.
A532 Cheshire - A532 Earle Street in Crewe closed and it's very slow in both directions between the A534 Crewe Road junction and the Hungerford Road junction, because of a serious accident.
To report traffic and travel incidents dial 0330 123 0184 at any time