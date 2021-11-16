Most Recent
Envelope update
M1 Northamptonshire southbound severe disruption, between J18 for A5 and J17 for M45 Dunchurch.
M1 Northamptonshire southbound severe disruption, between J18 for A5 and J17 for M45 Dunchurch.
M1 Northamptonshire - One lane closed on M1 southbound between J18, A5 (Rugby) and J17, M45 (Dunchurch), because of emergency repairs. Traffic is coping well.
To report traffic and travel incidents dial 0330 123 0184 at any time
Former player Allan Lamb urges men to "stop being embarrassed" and get tested for prostate cancer.
Severe disruption: M1 Northamptonshire southboundBBC News Travel
M1 Northamptonshire southbound severe disruption, from J18 for A5 to J17 for M45 Dunchurch.
M1 Northamptonshire - One lane closed on M1 southbound from J18, A5 (Rugby) to J17, M45 (Dunchurch), because of a van which has broken down. Traffic is coping well.
Severe disruption: M1 Northamptonshire northboundBBC News Travel
M1 Northamptonshire northbound severe disruption, from J18 for A5 to J19 for M6.
M1 Northamptonshire - One lane closed on M1 northbound from J18, A5 (Rugby) to J19, M6 (Catthorpe Interchange), because of a broken down car. Traffic is coping well.
Severe accident: M1 Leicestershire southboundBBC News Travel
M1 Leicestershire southbound severe accident, from J19 for M6 to J18 for A5.
M1 Leicestershire - Two lanes closed on M1 southbound from J19, M6 (Catthorpe Interchange) to J18, A5 (Rugby), because of an accident.
