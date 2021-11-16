The footballer, who previously faced four counts of rape, is summonsed over two more offences.Read more
Severe disruption: M62 Cheshire eastboundBBC News Travel
M62 Cheshire eastbound severe disruption, at J10 for M6.
M62 Cheshire - One lane closed on M62 eastbound at J10, M6 (Croft Interchange), because of a lorry having a tyre changed. Traffic is coping well.
Severe accident: M6 Cheshire northboundBBC News Travel
M6 Cheshire northbound severe accident, from J21 for A57 Manchester Road to J21A for M62 J10.
M6 Cheshire - One lane closed and queues on M6 northbound from J21, A57 (Woolston) to J21a, M62 J10 (Croft Interchange), because of an accident involving a lorry and a car.
Severe disruption: M62 Cheshire westboundBBC News Travel
M62 Cheshire westbound severe disruption, from J11 for A574 Birchwood Way to J10 for M6 J21A.
M62 Cheshire - One lane closed on M62 westbound from J11, A574 (Birchwood) to J10, M6 J21a (Croft Interchange), because of a breakdown. Traffic is coping well.
Severe disruption: M62 Cheshire eastboundBBC News Travel
M62 Cheshire eastbound severe disruption, from J10 for M6 J21A to J11 for A574 Birchwood Way.
M62 Cheshire - One lane closed on M62 eastbound from J10, M6 J21a (Croft Interchange) to J11, A574 (Birchwood), because of a breakdown. Traffic is coping well.
Money to improve women's safety
BBC Radio Stoke
Home Office funding is going to be used to improve women's safety in Staffordshire and Cheshire.
The two counties have been given £600,000 to spend on awareness campaigns, street pastors, and safe routes for women through Hanley, Stafford and Newcastle.
In Cheshire, technology will be set up to allow women to video call the police control room if they have concerns while out at night.
Severe accident: M62 Cheshire westboundBBC News Travel
M62 Cheshire westbound severe accident, from J10 for M6 J21A to J9 for A49 Newton Road.
M62 Cheshire - The road is temporarily closed and stationary queues on M62 westbound from J10, M6 J21a (Croft Interchange) to J9, A49 (Winwick), because of an accident.
