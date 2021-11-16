Croft

England, United Kingdom

  2. Envelope update

    Severe disruption: M62 Cheshire eastbound

    BBC News Travel

    M62 Cheshire eastbound severe disruption, at J10 for M6.

    M62 Cheshire - One lane closed on M62 eastbound at J10, M6 (Croft Interchange), because of a lorry having a tyre changed. Traffic is coping well.

    To report traffic and travel incidents dial 0330 123 0184 at any time

  3. Envelope update

    Severe accident: M6 Cheshire northbound

    BBC News Travel

    M6 Cheshire northbound severe accident, from J21 for A57 Manchester Road to J21A for M62 J10.

    M6 Cheshire - One lane closed and queues on M6 northbound from J21, A57 (Woolston) to J21a, M62 J10 (Croft Interchange), because of an accident involving a lorry and a car.

    To report traffic and travel incidents dial 0330 123 0184 at any time

  4. Envelope update

    Severe disruption: M62 Cheshire westbound

    BBC News Travel

    M62 Cheshire westbound severe disruption, from J11 for A574 Birchwood Way to J10 for M6 J21A.

    M62 Cheshire - One lane closed on M62 westbound from J11, A574 (Birchwood) to J10, M6 J21a (Croft Interchange), because of a breakdown. Traffic is coping well.

    To report traffic and travel incidents dial 0330 123 0184 at any time

  6. Envelope update

    Severe disruption: M62 Cheshire westbound

    BBC News Travel

    M62 Cheshire westbound severe disruption, at J10 for M6 J21A.

    M62 Cheshire - One lane closed on M62 westbound at J10, M6 J21a (Croft Interchange), because of a breakdown. Traffic is coping well.

    To report traffic and travel incidents dial 0330 123 0184 at any time

  7. Envelope update

    Severe disruption: M62 Cheshire eastbound

    BBC News Travel

    M62 Cheshire eastbound severe disruption, from J10 for M6 J21A to J11 for A574 Birchwood Way.

    M62 Cheshire - One lane closed on M62 eastbound from J10, M6 J21a (Croft Interchange) to J11, A574 (Birchwood), because of a breakdown. Traffic is coping well.

    To report traffic and travel incidents dial 0330 123 0184 at any time

  10. Envelope update

    Severe disruption: M62 Cheshire eastbound

    BBC News Travel

    M62 Cheshire eastbound severe disruption, from J10 for M6 J21A to J11 for A574 Birchwood Way.

    M62 Cheshire - One lane closed on M62 eastbound from J10, M6 J21a (Croft Interchange) to J11, A574 (Birchwood), because of a broken down car. Traffic is coping well.

    To report traffic and travel incidents dial 0330 123 0184 at any time

  Money to improve women's safety

    BBC Radio Stoke

    Home Office funding is going to be used to improve women's safety in Staffordshire and Cheshire.

    The two counties have been given £600,000 to spend on awareness campaigns, street pastors, and safe routes for women through Hanley, Stafford and Newcastle.

    In Cheshire, technology will be set up to allow women to video call the police control room if they have concerns while out at night.

  14. Envelope update

    Severe accident: M6 Cheshire northbound

    BBC News Travel

    M6 Cheshire northbound severe accident, from J21 for A57 Manchester Road to J21A for M62 J10.

    M6 Cheshire - One lane closed and it's heavy on M6 northbound from J21, A57 (Woolston) to J21a, M62 J10 (Croft Interchange), because of an accident.

    To report traffic and travel incidents dial 0330 123 0184 at any time

  16. Envelope update

    Severe accident: M62 Cheshire westbound

    BBC News Travel

    M62 Cheshire westbound severe accident, from J10 for M6 J21A to J9 for A49 Newton Road.

    M62 Cheshire - The road is temporarily closed and stationary queues on M62 westbound from J10, M6 J21a (Croft Interchange) to J9, A49 (Winwick), because of an accident.

    To report traffic and travel incidents dial 0330 123 0184 at any time

