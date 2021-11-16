Croydon

England, United Kingdom

+5 miles
+10 miles
+20 miles
+30 miles

Most Recent

  11. Names on Addiscombe war memorial; the real lives sacrificed

    Inside Croydon

    Last year, while at an Addiscombe church on Remembrance Day, on hearing the roll call of the fallen, one of the congregation decided to find out more about those named. This is part of what Stephanie Offer discovered.

    Last Remembrance Sunday, as I listened to the reading out of the names that are engraved on the war memorial at St Mary Magdalene Church on Canning Road, I felt curious about who they were, where they lived, what jobs they did, who their families were, what happened to them.

    What each of those surnames truly represents.

    So, I typed the first name on the memorial, “Atha, LE” into Ancestry.com, and the project began.

    Full article

  19. Envelope update

    Severe accident: A213 London both ways

    BBC News Travel

    A213 London both ways severe accident, from West Croydon Station to A235 London Road.

    A213 London - A213 St James's Road in Croydon closed in both directions from the West Croydon Station junction to the A235 London Road junction, because of an accident.

    To report traffic and travel incidents dial 0330 123 0184 at any time

Page 1 of 24
Navigate to the last page

News Navigation