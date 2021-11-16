Last year, while at an Addiscombe church on Remembrance Day, on hearing the roll call of the fallen, one of the congregation decided to find out more about those named. This is part of what Stephanie Offer discovered.

Last Remembrance Sunday, as I listened to the reading out of the names that are engraved on the war memorial at St Mary Magdalene Church on Canning Road, I felt curious about who they were, where they lived, what jobs they did, who their families were, what happened to them.

What each of those surnames truly represents.

So, I typed the first name on the memorial, “Atha, LE” into Ancestry.com, and the project began.

Full article