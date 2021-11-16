PC Fletcher was killed outside the Libyan Embassy in 1984 during a protest by anti-Gaddafi activists.Read more
Names on Addiscombe war memorial; the real lives sacrificed
Inside Croydon
Last year, while at an Addiscombe church on Remembrance Day, on hearing the roll call of the fallen, one of the congregation decided to find out more about those named. This is part of what Stephanie Offer discovered.
Last Remembrance Sunday, as I listened to the reading out of the names that are engraved on the war memorial at St Mary Magdalene Church on Canning Road, I felt curious about who they were, where they lived, what jobs they did, who their families were, what happened to them.
What each of those surnames truly represents.
So, I typed the first name on the memorial, “Atha, LE” into Ancestry.com, and the project began.
