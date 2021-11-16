Most Recent
Severe disruption: M5 Devon southbound
M5 Devon southbound severe disruption, from J28 for A373 Station Road Cullompton to J29 for A3015 Honiton Road Exeter.
M5 Devon - One lane closed on M5 southbound from J28, A373 (Cullompton) to J29, A3015 (Exeter), because of coach having a tyre changed. Traffic is coping well.
Severe disruption: M5 Devon northbound
M5 Devon northbound severe disruption, from J28 for A373 Station Road Cullompton to J27 for A361.
M5 Devon - One lane closed on M5 northbound from J28, A373 (Cullompton) to J27, A361 (Tiverton), because of a vehicle having a tyre changed. Traffic is coping well.
Severe disruption: M5 Devon northbound
M5 Devon northbound severe disruption, between J28 for A373 Station Road Cullompton and J27 for A361.
M5 Devon - Lorry tyre on the road on M5 northbound between J28, A373 (Cullompton) and J27, A361 (Tiverton). Traffic is coping well. Approach with care.
