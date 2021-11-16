Darenth

England, United Kingdom

+5 miles
+10 miles
+20 miles
+30 miles

Most Recent

  3. Envelope update

    Severe disruption: M25 Kent anti-clockwise

    BBC News Travel

    M25 Kent anti-clockwise severe disruption, at J2 for A2.

    M25 Kent - One lane closed and it's slow on M25 anticlockwise at J2, A2 (Darenth Interchange), because of a breakdown.

    To report traffic and travel incidents dial 0330 123 0184 at any time

  4. Envelope update

    Severe disruption: A2 Kent eastbound

    BBC News Travel

    A2 Kent eastbound severe disruption, at M25 J2.

    A2 Kent - Two lanes closed and it's slow on A2 eastbound at Darenth Interchange, because of a lorry that's broken down. On the roundabout.

    To report traffic and travel incidents dial 0330 123 0184 at any time

Page 1 of 20
Navigate to the last page

News Navigation