Plans to build the centre on the site of the town's old library and art gallery are approved.Read more
Most Recent
By Elisabeth Mahy
Wake Up to Money, BBC Radio 5 Live
Envelope update
Severe disruption: M60 Greater Manchester clockwiseBBC News Travel
M60 Greater Manchester clockwise severe disruption, from J8 for A6144 to J9 for A5081 Park Way.
M60 Greater Manchester - One lane closed on M60 clockwise from J8, A6144 (Carrington) to J9, A5081 (Trafford Park), because of a breakdown. Traffic is coping well.
To report traffic and travel incidents dial 0330 123 0184 at any time
Envelope update
Severe accident: M60 Greater Manchester clockwiseBBC News Travel
M60 Greater Manchester clockwise severe accident, at J9 for A5081 Park Way.
M60 Greater Manchester - One lane closed on M60 clockwise at J9, A5081 (Trafford Park), because of an accident and an accident involving a car and a lorry.
To report traffic and travel incidents dial 0330 123 0184 at any time