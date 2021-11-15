The last campaigners have been evicted from a protest camp on the multi-billion pound railway line.Read more
Most Recent
Envelope update
Severe disruption: M40 Buckinghamshire southboundBBC News Travel
M40 Buckinghamshire southbound severe disruption, at A40.
M40 Buckinghamshire - Two lanes closed and queues on M40 Western Avenue southbound at A40, Denham Roundabout, because of a breakdown.
To report traffic and travel incidents dial 0330 123 0184 at any time
Envelope update
Severe disruption: A40 Buckinghamshire westboundBBC News Travel
A40 Buckinghamshire westbound severe disruption, at M40 J1.
A40 Buckinghamshire - One lane closed on A40 Western Avenue westbound at Denham Roundabout, because of a van which has broken down. Traffic is coping well.
To report traffic and travel incidents dial 0330 123 0184 at any time
Envelope update
Severe disruption: M40 Buckinghamshire southboundBBC News Travel
M40 Buckinghamshire southbound severe disruption, at A40.
M40 Buckinghamshire - One lane closed and it's slow on M40 Western Avenue southbound at A40, Denham Roundabout, because of a breakdown.
To report traffic and travel incidents dial 0330 123 0184 at any time
Envelope update
Severe disruption: M40 Buckinghamshire southboundBBC News Travel
M40 Buckinghamshire southbound severe disruption, at A40.
M40 Buckinghamshire - M40 Western Avenue exit slip road partially blocked southbound at A40, Denham Roundabout, because of an investigation by the police.
To report traffic and travel incidents dial 0330 123 0184 at any time
By Ben Schofield & Pete Cooper
BBC East
Envelope update
Severe disruption: M40 Buckinghamshire southboundBBC News Travel
M40 Buckinghamshire southbound severe disruption, from J1A for M25 to J1 for A40.
M40 Buckinghamshire - One lane closed on M40 Western Avenue southbound from J1a M25 to J1, A40 (Denham Roundabout), because of a breakdown. Traffic is coping well.
To report traffic and travel incidents dial 0330 123 0184 at any time