Denham

England, United Kingdom

  3. Envelope update

    Severe disruption: M40 Buckinghamshire southbound

    BBC News Travel

    M40 Buckinghamshire southbound severe disruption, at A40.

    M40 Buckinghamshire - Two lanes closed and queues on M40 Western Avenue southbound at A40, Denham Roundabout, because of a breakdown.

    To report traffic and travel incidents dial 0330 123 0184 at any time

  4. Envelope update

    Severe disruption: A40 Buckinghamshire westbound

    BBC News Travel

    A40 Buckinghamshire westbound severe disruption, at M40 J1.

    A40 Buckinghamshire - One lane closed on A40 Western Avenue westbound at Denham Roundabout, because of a van which has broken down. Traffic is coping well.

    To report traffic and travel incidents dial 0330 123 0184 at any time

  8. Envelope update

    Severe disruption: M40 Buckinghamshire southbound

    BBC News Travel

    M40 Buckinghamshire southbound severe disruption, at A40.

    M40 Buckinghamshire - One lane closed and it's slow on M40 Western Avenue southbound at A40, Denham Roundabout, because of a breakdown.

    To report traffic and travel incidents dial 0330 123 0184 at any time

  14. Envelope update

    Severe disruption: M40 Buckinghamshire southbound

    BBC News Travel

    M40 Buckinghamshire southbound severe disruption, at A40.

    M40 Buckinghamshire - M40 Western Avenue exit slip road partially blocked southbound at A40, Denham Roundabout, because of an investigation by the police.

    To report traffic and travel incidents dial 0330 123 0184 at any time

  20. Envelope update

    Severe disruption: M40 Buckinghamshire southbound

    BBC News Travel

    M40 Buckinghamshire southbound severe disruption, from J1A for M25 to J1 for A40.

    M40 Buckinghamshire - One lane closed on M40 Western Avenue southbound from J1a M25 to J1, A40 (Denham Roundabout), because of a breakdown. Traffic is coping well.

    To report traffic and travel incidents dial 0330 123 0184 at any time

