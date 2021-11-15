Denmore

Scotland, United Kingdom

  19. Envelope update

    Severe disruption: A956 Aberdeen City both ways

    A956 Aberdeen City both ways severe disruption, between the Shell Garage and Donmouth Road.

    A956 Aberdeen City - A956 Ellon Road (Bridge Of Don) in Bridge Of Don closed in both directions between the the Shell Garage junction and the Donmouth Road junction, because of a police investigation. Traffic is coping well.

