The leader of Rotherham Council says scrapping the eastern leg of a high speed rail link connecting Yorkshire and the Midlands is the right thing to do.

Chris Read Copyright: Chris Read

Chris Read's comments came as the government is expected to announce the halting of HS2 between Birmingham and Leeds.

He said: "I think it's great news for [campaigners], who have lived with hell through the last five years and have never given up fighting, so for those communities it's good news."

People living along the proposed line have complained about anticipated disruption and noise, with some selling their homes to the government.

He said Rotherham had "all the downsides and none of the upsides" to the line being built.

BBC Copyright: BBC

Meanwhile Dan Fell from Doncaster's chamber of commerce said the move was frustrating, adding: "yet again the government has U-turned on commitments it has made to the north, to business communities, to level up and drive investments into our part of the world.

"There were businesses gearing up to be part of the supply chain for HS2, large parts of our skills supply, our University Technical Colleges, gearing up to excite young people and put them into careers in that advanced rail space and millions of pounds getting ready for this."

The government is expected to make the official announcement later this week.