Scrapping Yorkshire HS2 route 'right' - Council leader
The leader of Rotherham Council says scrapping the eastern leg of a high speed rail link connecting Yorkshire and the Midlands is the right thing to do.
Chris Read's comments came as the government is expected to announce the halting of HS2 between Birmingham and Leeds.
He said: "I think it's great news for [campaigners], who have lived with hell through the last five years and have never given up fighting, so for those communities it's good news."
People living along the proposed line have complained about anticipated disruption and noise, with some selling their homes to the government.
He said Rotherham had "all the downsides and none of the upsides" to the line being built.
Meanwhile Dan Fell from Doncaster's chamber of commerce said the move was frustrating, adding: "yet again the government has U-turned on commitments it has made to the north, to business communities, to level up and drive investments into our part of the world.
"There were businesses gearing up to be part of the supply chain for HS2, large parts of our skills supply, our University Technical Colleges, gearing up to excite young people and put them into careers in that advanced rail space and millions of pounds getting ready for this."
The government is expected to make the official announcement later this week.
CCTV released after sexual assault on Scunthorpe train
CCTV images have been released following a suspected sexual assault on a train from Doncaster to Scunthorpe.
A man boarded the train and sat on the aisle seat across from a woman at about 17:40 on Saturday 2 October.
A spokesperson for British Transport Police (BTP), said: "He engaged in conversation with her before leaning across the aisle and sexually assaulting her. He then got off the train at Scunthorpe."
Officers believe the man in the CCTV images may have information which could help their investigation.
Anyone who recognises the man in the images is asked to contact BTP.
Tuesday's Yorkshire and Lincolnshire weather forecast
BBC Weather
Today will be a cloudy day, with only the odd brighter patch breaking through at times.
It'll remain largely dry for much of the day, with the possibility of some occasional rain this afternoon.
Tonight will start dry, but a few blustery showers may feed in from the north in the early hours:
Yorkshire racism scandal: Rafiq to give evidence to DCMS
Ex-Yorkshire player Azeem Rafiq and the county's former chairman Roger Hutton are due to give evidence to a Digital, Culture, Media and Sport select committee hearing later.
Rafiq publicly detailed his experiences at Yorkshire, which left him close to taking his own life, for the first time in September 2020.
In September 2021, a year after Rafiq went public with his allegations, Yorkshire released its own summary findings of the report and subsequently said no-one would be disciplined.
But the investigation was widely criticised after it reportedly found a racist term about Rafiq's Pakistani heritage was regularly used towards him while at the club and concluded it was "friendly and good-natured banter".
Mr Hutton, who said "nobody at Yorkshire was racist" after resigning as chair on 5 November, is expected to answer questions on Yorkshire's handling of the case.
Tom Harrison, chief executive of the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB), will also give evidence about the ECB's role in the racism scandal, its complaints procedure and the wider implications for the game.
Yorkshire have been suspended from hosting international matches by the England and Wales Cricket Board and a host of sponsors have ended their deals with the club.
Yorkshire Cricket opens independent whistleblowing hotline
BBC Sport
Yorkshire County Cricket Club's independent whistleblowing hotline is due to open today.
New club chair Lord Patel announced the creation of the hotline last Monday and has urged other victims to "come forward and share their experiences".
He said hearing from victims will "guide" how Yorkshire "move forward".
The hotline will allow people who've faced discrimination to make complaints using a dedicated email address.
It follows the club's failure to deal with a long-running case of racism experienced by former player, Azeem Rafiq.
In a statement released on Friday, Lord Patel said: "Setting up an independent whistleblowing hotline will allow there to be a safe space for people to come forward, secure in the knowledge their complaint will be taken seriously."
Tonight will be largely dry and cloudy, although a few clear spells may develop in places overnight:
Appeal after pedestrian hit by car in Doncaster dies
An appeal for witnesses has been launched after a pedestrian died in a road collision in Doncaster.
A 42-year-old man was hit by a blue Mercedes at the junction of Balby Road and Mansfield Road at about 19:30 on Wednesday, police say.
The man was pronounced dead at the scene.
A spokesperson for South Yorkshire Police said: "The driver of the Mercedes wasn’t injured and is currently assisting us with our investigation.
"We are keen to hear from anyone who witnessed the incident, or captured either party on their dashcam footage as they travelled through the area."
This evening will remain mostly cloudy and a few showers may linger for a time:
Pre-Christmas crackdown nets illegal and unsafe toys
Local Democracy Reporting Service
Hundreds of fake and unsafe toys being sold across Doncaster town centre have been seized by Trading Standards officers.
A week of enforcement action has so far been carried out, focusing on businesses selling illegal and counterfeit items.
The haul included over 1,000 items such as toys, scooters, ornaments and watches, with all the items seized either unsafe or counterfeit, officers said.
In addition to the seizures, some shops were also told to remove notices which were found to be contravening consumer rights by refusing refunds or exchanges.
Council officers will now assess the items seized and consider a range of enforcement options, including prosecution of those found to be selling the items.
Trading Standards officers say they will continue to visit premises in the town centre and further afield to ensure compliance in the run up to Christmas.
Councillor Joe Blackham, cabinet member for enforcement, said: "If people are out buying toys and gifts, we want them to have confidence in the goods they have purchased."
