M4 Berkshire westbound severe accident, between J7 for and J8 for .

M4 Berkshire - It's slow on M4 westbound in Buckinghamshire between J7, Slough West and J8/9, A404 (Maidenhead), because of an earlier accident. All lanes have been re-opened.

To report traffic and travel incidents dial 0330 123 0184 at any time