Dover

England, United Kingdom

+5 miles
+10 miles
+20 miles
+30 miles

Most Recent

  4. Envelope update

    Severe accident: A20 Kent eastbound

    BBC News Travel

    A20 Kent eastbound severe accident, from A256 Woolcomber Street to A2 Jubilee Way.

    A20 Kent - A20 Townwall Street in Dover closed and queues eastbound from the A256 Woolcomber Street junction to Eastern Docks roundabout, because of an accident involving a car and a motorbike.

    To report traffic and travel incidents dial 0330 123 0184 at any time

  16. Envelope update

    Severe disruption: A20 Kent eastbound

    BBC News Travel

    A20 Kent eastbound severe disruption, from A256 Woolcomber Street to A2 Jubilee Way.

    A20 Kent - One lane closed and it's slow on A20 eastbound in Dover from the A256 Woolcomber Street junction to Eastern Docks roundabout, because of a lorry that's broken down.

    To report traffic and travel incidents dial 0330 123 0184 at any time

  17. Envelope update

    Severe accident: A20 Kent eastbound

    BBC News Travel

    A20 Kent eastbound severe accident, from A256 Woolcomber Street to A2 Jubilee Way.

    A20 Kent - A20 in Dover closed and queues eastbound from the A256 Woolcomber Street junction to Eastern Docks roundabout, because of an accident involving a lorry and a motorbike.

    To report traffic and travel incidents dial 0330 123 0184 at any time

Page 1 of 19
Navigate to the last page

News Navigation