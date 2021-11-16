Dunkeld

Scotland, United Kingdom

Most Recent

    Severe accident: A9 Perth And Kinross both ways

    BBC News Travel

    A9 Perth And Kinross both ways severe accident, between A822 and A827.

    A9 Perth And Kinross - The road is temporarily closed and queues on A9 in both directions between Birnham Turn Off in Dunkeld and the A827 junction in Logierait, because of an accident.

    To report traffic and travel incidents dial 0330 123 0184 at any time

    Severe disruption: A984 Perth And Kinross both ways

    BBC News Travel

    A984 Perth And Kinross both ways severe disruption, between A923 and Eastwood House Hotel.

    A984 Perth And Kinross - A984 in Dunkeld closed and it's slow between Atholl Arms Hotel and the Eastwood House Hotel junction, because of a fallen tree.

