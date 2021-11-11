Duxford

England, United Kingdom

  20. Envelope update

    Severe accident: A505 Cambridgeshire both ways

    BBC News Travel

    A505 Cambridgeshire both ways severe accident, from A1301 to Whittlesford Parkway railway station.

    A505 Cambridgeshire - A505 in Pampisford closed and it's slow in both directions from Mcdonalds Roundabout to the Whittlesford Parkway railway station junction, because of a serious accident.

