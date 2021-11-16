PC Fletcher was killed outside the Libyan Embassy in 1984 during a protest by anti-Gaddafi activists.Read more
Most Recent
By Gordon Corera
Security correspondent
By Alex Kleiderman & Adam Durbin
BBC News
By Gordon Corera
Security correspondent
By Jeremy Britton
BBC News
Envelope update
Severe disruption: A4020 London eastboundBBC News Travel
A4020 London eastbound severe disruption, from The Common to A406 North Circular.
A4020 London - A4020 Uxbridge Road in Ealing closed eastbound from The Common junction to Ealing Common, because of emergency repairs.
To report traffic and travel incidents dial 0330 123 0184 at any time