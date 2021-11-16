East Dean

England, United Kingdom

  4. Envelope update

    Severe disruption: A259 East Sussex both ways

    A259 East Sussex both ways severe disruption, from Litlington Road to The Cuckmere Inn.

    A259 East Sussex - A259 East Dean Road closed in both directions from the Litlington Road junction in Exceat to The Cuckmere Inn junction in East Dean, because of emergency repairs.

  7. Envelope update

    Severe disruption: A259 East Sussex westbound

    A259 East Sussex westbound severe disruption, from B2103 Beachy Head Road to Gilberts Drive.

    A259 East Sussex - A259 East Dean Road in East Dean closed and it's heavy westbound from the B2103 Beachy Head Road junction to the Gilberts Drive junction, because of a fuel spillage. Diversion in operation - via Beachy Head and Birling Gap.

