By Josie Hannett & Sam Harrison
BBC South East
Severe disruption: A259 East Sussex both waysBBC News Travel
A259 East Sussex both ways severe disruption, from Litlington Road to The Cuckmere Inn.
A259 East Sussex - A259 East Dean Road closed in both directions from the Litlington Road junction in Exceat to The Cuckmere Inn junction in East Dean, because of emergency repairs.
Severe disruption: A259 East Sussex westboundBBC News Travel
A259 East Sussex westbound severe disruption, from B2103 Beachy Head Road to Gilberts Drive.
A259 East Sussex - A259 East Dean Road in East Dean closed and it's heavy westbound from the B2103 Beachy Head Road junction to the Gilberts Drive junction, because of a fuel spillage. Diversion in operation - via Beachy Head and Birling Gap.
