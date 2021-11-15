A junior doctor has followed in the footsteps of his father and grandfather, becoming the third generation to work on a hospital's haematology ward.

Dr Faheez Shafeek has undergone a training placement on the ward at Worcestershire Royal Hospital where his father, consultant haematologist, Dr Salim Shafeek has worked for the last 19 years treating patients with different forms of blood cancer.

His grandfather, Prof Kasim Salim, also worked as a locum consultant haematologist in Worcestershire’s hospitals for 18 months.

Dr Salim Shafeek said: "It is such a race coincidence to have three generations of the same family to have worked in the same department.

"My father was one of the first fully UK-trained haematologists in India and set-up a pioneering haematology service in South India which inspired my choice of specialism."

He said he was "really proud" to have his son working alongside him.

Dr Faheez Shafeek added: "Medicine runs in the family with my father and grandfather both spending most of their lives treating blood cancer patients.

"I feel lucky to be able to work alongside my father and follow in the footsteps of his father too by helping patients with blood cancer in Worcestershire."