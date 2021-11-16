Grandad Mike Mitchell overcame embarrassment and competed at events full of children to earn his belt.Read more
By Angie Brown
BBC Scotland News
By Angie Brown
BBC Scotland News
By Steven McKenzie
BBC Scotland Highlands and Islands reporter
By Claire Diamond
BBC Scotland News
By Pauline McLean
BBC Scotland arts correspondent
By Angie Brown
BBC Scotland, Edinburgh and East reporter
People across Scotland fall silent to commemorate those who have died in military conflicts.
By Angie Brown
BBC Scotland News
By Angie Brown
BBC Scotland, Edinburgh and East reporter
By Kheredine Idessane
BBC Scotland
By Brian McLauchlin
BBC Scotland
By Angie Brown
BBC Scotland News