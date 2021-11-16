Children could be excluded from some secondary schools if they film TikTok videos on the grounds.Read more
Most Recent
By Elen Wyn
BBC News
By Rachel Flint
BBC News
By Gwyn Loader
Chief correspondent, Newyddion S4C
Envelope update
Severe accident: A470 Conwy both waysBBC News Travel
A470 Conwy both ways severe accident, from Bodnant Road to Top Llan Road.
A470 Conwy - A470 Llanrwst Road blocked and queues in both directions from the Bodnant Road junction to the Top Llan Road junction, because of an accident.
To report traffic and travel incidents dial 0330 123 0184 at any time
By James McCarthy
BBC News