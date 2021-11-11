Eltisley

England, United Kingdom

    Severe accident: A428 Cambridgeshire both ways

    BBC News Travel

    A428 Cambridgeshire both ways severe accident, between Cambridge Road and B1040.

    A428 Cambridgeshire - A428 Eltisley Bypass in Eltisley blocked and it's slow in both directions between the Cambridge Road junction and Waresely turn off, because of an accident.

