    Severe disruption: M56 Cheshire westbound

    M56 Cheshire westbound severe disruption, between J14 for A5117 Chester Services and J15 for .

    M56 Cheshire - One lane closed and it's heavy on M56 westbound between J14, A5117 (Chester Services) and J15, M53 Interchange, because of an obstruction.

  8. Money to improve women's safety

    BBC Radio Stoke

    Home Office funding is going to be used to improve women's safety in Staffordshire and Cheshire.

    The two counties have been given £600,000 to spend on awareness campaigns, street pastors, and safe routes for women through Hanley, Stafford and Newcastle.

    In Cheshire, technology will be set up to allow women to video call the police control room if they have concerns while out at night.

    Severe accident: M56 Cheshire eastbound

    M56 Cheshire eastbound severe accident, between J15 for and J14 for A5117 Chester Services.

    M56 Cheshire - One lane closed and queues on M56 eastbound between J15, M53 Interchange and J14, A5117 (Chester Services), because of an accident.

    Severe accident: A5117 Cheshire both ways

    A5117 Cheshire both ways severe accident, between M53 J10 and B5132 Cryers Lane.

    A5117 Cheshire - A5117 closed in both directions between Little Stanney and the B5132 Cryers Lane junction, because of an accident involving one vehicle. Traffic is coping well.

    Severe accident: M56 Cheshire westbound

    M56 Cheshire westbound severe accident, from J14 for A5117 Chester Services to J15 for M53 J11.

    M56 Cheshire - The road is temporarily closed on M56 westbound from J14, A5117 (Chester Services) to J15 M53 J11, because of an accident.

