The footballer, who previously faced four counts of rape, is summonsed over two more offences.Read more
Most Recent
Envelope update
Severe disruption: M56 Cheshire westboundBBC News Travel
M56 Cheshire westbound severe disruption, between J14 for A5117 Chester Services and J15 for .
M56 Cheshire - One lane closed and it's heavy on M56 westbound between J14, A5117 (Chester Services) and J15, M53 Interchange, because of an obstruction.
To report traffic and travel incidents dial 0330 123 0184 at any time
Money to improve women's safety
BBC Radio Stoke
Home Office funding is going to be used to improve women's safety in Staffordshire and Cheshire.
The two counties have been given £600,000 to spend on awareness campaigns, street pastors, and safe routes for women through Hanley, Stafford and Newcastle.
In Cheshire, technology will be set up to allow women to video call the police control room if they have concerns while out at night.
Envelope update
Severe accident: M56 Cheshire eastboundBBC News Travel
M56 Cheshire eastbound severe accident, between J15 for and J14 for A5117 Chester Services.
M56 Cheshire - One lane closed and queues on M56 eastbound between J15, M53 Interchange and J14, A5117 (Chester Services), because of an accident.
To report traffic and travel incidents dial 0330 123 0184 at any time
Envelope update
Severe accident: A5117 Cheshire both waysBBC News Travel
A5117 Cheshire both ways severe accident, between M53 J10 and B5132 Cryers Lane.
A5117 Cheshire - A5117 closed in both directions between Little Stanney and the B5132 Cryers Lane junction, because of an accident involving one vehicle. Traffic is coping well.
To report traffic and travel incidents dial 0330 123 0184 at any time
Envelope update
Severe accident: M56 Cheshire westboundBBC News Travel
M56 Cheshire westbound severe accident, from J14 for A5117 Chester Services to J15 for M53 J11.
M56 Cheshire - The road is temporarily closed on M56 westbound from J14, A5117 (Chester Services) to J15 M53 J11, because of an accident.
To report traffic and travel incidents dial 0330 123 0184 at any time
By Kaleigh Watterson
Cheshire political reporter