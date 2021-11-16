The vehicle had scaffolding planks on the roof, while the trailer had planks seven layers deep.Read more
Severe accident: M1 Leicestershire southboundBBC News Travel
M1 Leicestershire southbound severe accident, between J22 for A50 Coalville and J21 for M69.
M1 Leicestershire - One lane closed on M1 southbound between J22, A50 (Coalville) and J21, M69 (Leicester), because of an accident involving three cars. Traffic is coping well.
Severe disruption: M1 Leicestershire northboundBBC News Travel
M1 Leicestershire northbound severe disruption, between J20 for A4304 Lutterworth Road and J21 for M69.
M1 Leicestershire - One lane closed on M1 northbound between J20, A4304 (Lutterworth) and J21, M69 (Leicester), because of a vehicle having a tyre changed. Traffic is coping well.
Severe disruption: M1 Leicestershire southboundBBC News Travel
M1 Leicestershire southbound severe disruption, at J21 for M69.
M1 Leicestershire - M1 exit slip road partially blocked southbound at J21, M69 (Leicester), because of an ambulance attending a medical emergency. Traffic is coping well.
Severe disruption: M1 Leicestershire southboundBBC News Travel
M1 Leicestershire southbound severe disruption, from J21 for M69 to J20 for A4304 Lutterworth Road.
M1 Leicestershire - Lane blocked and it's heavy on M1 southbound from J21, M69 (Leicester) to J20, A4304 (Lutterworth).
Severe accident: M1 Leicestershire southboundBBC News Travel
M1 Leicestershire southbound severe accident, from J22 for A50 Coalville to J21 for M69.
M1 Leicestershire - Two lanes closed and queues on M1 southbound from J22, A50 (Coalville) to J21, M69 (Leicester), because of an accident involving a lorry and a car.
Severe accident: M69 Leicestershire northboundBBC News Travel
M69 Leicestershire northbound severe accident, from J2 for B4669 Hinckley Road to M1 J21.
M69 Leicestershire - The road is temporarily closed and queues on M69 northbound from J2, B4669 (Burbage) to M1 J21, Leicester, because of an accident.
