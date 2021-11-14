Exhall

England, United Kingdom

  3. Footage captures hoverboard battery exploding

    Video caption: Footage captures hoverboard battery exploding in Smethwick home

    Footage shows the moment a hoverboard battery explodes and sets fire to a room in a Smethwick house.

  4. Weather: Overcast and mild

    It's going to remain overcast and relatively mild today, with temperatures up to 11C (52F) in parts of the region, there will also be a gentle breeze.

    Later in the week it should get a little warmer and you can get a full forecast for your area on the BBC Weather page.

    Video caption: Latest news for the West Midlands

  6. Road safety: Number of road deaths drop

    The number of deaths and serious injuries on roads in the West Midlands fell by 19% in 2020, due to reduced traffic during the lockdowns.

    Motorway
    The figures dropped from 182 deaths in 2019 to 169 in 2020.

    The figures have been released by the charity Brake to mark Road Safety Week.

    It's calling on individuals, communities and organisations to work together to ensure accidents don't increase again.

    Severe disruption: M6 Warwickshire northbound

    M6 Warwickshire northbound severe disruption, from J3 for A444 Bedworth Bypass Nuneaton to J4 for M42 J7.

    M6 Warwickshire - One lane closed on M6 northbound from J3, A444 (Nuneaton) to J4, M42 J7 (Coleshill), because of a broken down car. Traffic is coping well.

  12. Children in Need helps performing arts school

    A performing arts school said money from Children in Need has meant it has been able to introduce more activities to help children suffering as a result the Covid pandemic.

    OCAP in Nuneaton works with children and young people of all abilities offering dance and acting classes.

    Steph
    As well as extra support to improve mental health, it offers a mentoring scheme to help young people develop their confidence.

    Steph's seven-year-old daughter Lily attends classes every week and she said it had changed her life.

    "We have got that trust with them here, we can leave Lily, we know she is safe, we know she is getting what she needs to get, she is happy...it is amazing really," Steph said.

    BBC Children in Need will air on 19 November.

  14. Three fraud arrests over Rugby bank scam

    Three people have been arrested on suspicion of fraud after a man lost nearly £9,000.

    Warwickshire Police said the victim had been contacted back in December 2020 by someone purporting to be from his bank, who convinced him that the funds in his account were at risk and he needed to transfer them to a number of ‘safe’ accounts.

    The victim then made three separate transfers of funds totalling nearly £9,000 to the offenders.

    On Wednesday, officers made three arrests in the Crawley and Croydon area in connection with an offence of fraud against a victim living in Warwickshire.

    The recipient accounts were identified and it was discovered that the funds "had been quickly dissipated", the force said.

    A 24-year-old woman from Crawley, a 27-year-old woman from Croydon and a 37-year-old man from Thornton Heath were interviewed and have been released under investigation while inquiries continue, it added.

    Severe disruption: M6 Warwickshire northbound

    M6 Warwickshire northbound severe disruption, from J3 for A444 Bedworth Bypass Nuneaton to J4 for M42.

    M6 Warwickshire - Two lanes closed and queues on M6 northbound from J3, A444 (Nuneaton) to J4, M42 (Coleshill), because of a breakdown.

  18. Crews fighting fire at former RBL building

    Fire crews in Warwickshire have been fighting a blaze in a derelict former Royal British Legion building.

    Firefighters were called to the building on Leamington Road in Ryton-on-Dunsmore at 03:30 GMT.

