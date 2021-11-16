A14 Cambridgeshire eastbound severe accident, from J35 A1303 Newmarket Road to J37 A142 Fordham Road Newmarket.

A14 Cambridgeshire - A14 closed and stationary queues eastbound from J35, A1303 (Stow Cum Quy) to J37, A142 (Newmarket), because of an accident. Diversion in operation - via Stow Road, the B1102 Swaffham Road, the B1102 High Street, the B1103 Newmarket Road, Windmill Hill, the A142 Fordham Road up to the A14 Newmarket Bypass.

