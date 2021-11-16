M5 Bristol northbound severe disruption, from J15 for M4 J20 to J14 for B4509 Thornbury.

M5 Bristol - One lane closed on M5 northbound in Gloucestershire from J15, M4 J20 (Almondsbury Interchange) to J14, B4509 (Thornbury), because of a vehicle having a tyre changed. Traffic is coping well.

To report traffic and travel incidents dial 0330 123 0184 at any time