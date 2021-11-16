Farningham

England, United Kingdom

    Severe accident: M20 Kent eastbound

    BBC News Travel

    M20 Kent eastbound severe accident, at J1 for M25 J3.

    M20 Kent - One lane closed and it's heavy on M20 coastbound at J1, M25 J3 (Swanley Interchange), because of an accident.

    Severe accident: M25 Kent clockwise

    BBC News Travel

    M25 Kent clockwise severe accident, between J3 for M20 J1 and J4 for .

    M25 Kent - Two lanes closed and queues on M25 clockwise between J3, M20 J1 (Swanley Interchange) and J4, Orpington, because of an accident.

    Severe accident: M20 Kent westbound

    BBC News Travel

    M20 Kent westbound severe accident, from J2 for A20 London Road to J1 for M25 J3.

    M20 Kent - M20 closed and queues London-bound from J2, A20 (Wrotham Brands Hatch Circuit) to J1, M25 J3 (Swanley Interchange), because of an accident involving a car and a crane.

    Severe accident: M25 Kent clockwise

    BBC News Travel

    M25 Kent clockwise severe accident, after J3 for M20 J1.

    M25 Kent - Delays on M25 clockwise after J3, M20 J1 (Swanley Interchange), because of an earlier accident. Congestion to J2 A2 (Darenth Interchange). Travel time is 15 minutes.

