A259 West Sussex westbound severe accident, from Stanhorn Grove to A29 Shripney Road.

A259 West Sussex - A259 in Bognor Regis closed, queues and delays westbound from the Stanhorn Grove junction to the A29 Shripney Road junction, because of an accident involving a motorbike and three cars.

To report traffic and travel incidents dial 0330 123 0184 at any time