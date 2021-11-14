Trevor Smith died at his Birmingham home after a bullet fired by police ricocheted off a bedframe.Read more
Footage shows the moment a hoverboard battery explodes and sets fire to a room in a Smethwick house.
Weather: Overcast and mild
It's going to remain overcast and relatively mild today, with temperatures up to 11C (52F) in parts of the region, there will also be a gentle breeze.
Later in the week it should get a little warmer
Road safety: Number of road deaths drop
The number of deaths and serious injuries on roads in the West Midlands fell by 19% in 2020, due to reduced traffic during the lockdowns.Copyright: PA Media
The figures dropped from 182 deaths in 2019 to 169 in 2020.
The figures have been released by the charity Brake to mark Road Safety Week.
It's calling on individuals, communities and organisations to work together to ensure accidents don't increase again.
Children in Need helps performing arts school
A performing arts school said money from Children in Need has meant it has been able to introduce more activities to help children suffering as a result the Covid pandemic.
OCAP in Nuneaton works with children and young people of all abilities offering dance and acting classes.Copyright: BBC
As well as extra support to improve mental health, it offers a mentoring scheme to help young people develop their confidence.
Steph's seven-year-old daughter Lily attends classes every week and she said it had changed her life.
"We have got that trust with them here, we can leave Lily, we know she is safe, we know she is getting what she needs to get, she is happy...it is amazing really," Steph said.
BBC Children in Need will air on 19 November.
Three fraud arrests over Rugby bank scam
Three people have been arrested on suspicion of fraud after a man lost nearly £9,000.
Warwickshire Police said the victim had been contacted back in December 2020 by someone purporting to be from his bank, who convinced him that the funds in his account were at risk and he needed to transfer them to a number of ‘safe’ accounts.
The victim then made three separate transfers of funds totalling nearly £9,000 to the offenders.
On Wednesday, officers made three arrests in the Crawley and Croydon area in connection with an offence of fraud against a victim living in Warwickshire.
The recipient accounts were identified and it was discovered that the funds "had been quickly dissipated", the force said.
A 24-year-old woman from Crawley, a 27-year-old woman from Croydon and a 37-year-old man from Thornton Heath were interviewed and have been released under investigation while inquiries continue, it added.
Crews fighting fire at former RBL building
Fire crews in Warwickshire have been fighting a blaze in a derelict former Royal British Legion building.
Firefighters were called to the building on Leamington Road in Ryton-on-Dunsmore at 03:30 GMT.
NHS IT staff strike over jobs switch
IT staff at two Warwickshire hospitals have started a two-day strike over plans to transfer their jobs to a new company.Copyright: Google
The Unison union says staff at Warwick Hospital and the George Eliot Hospital, in Nuneaton, have been told their jobs will be transferred at the start of next month.
The new firm is jointly owned by the two hospital trusts, but the Unison union said the move would make the staff almost private contractors.
George Eliot Hospital NHS Trust and South Warwickshire NHS Trust said they were disappointed by the strike action.
Police officers given awards for aid to stabbed paramedics
Two police officers have been given awards after they helped save the lives of two paramedics when they were stabbed.
Deena Evans and Michael Hipgrave, from West Midlands Ambulance Service, were attacked while responding to a welfare check at Martyn Smith's home in Wolverhampton on 6 July 2020.
PCs Victoria Gaunt and Michael Edge were with the pair when Smith, 52, came at them with two knives.
Smith was later jailed for nine years with a further five years on licence after admitting two counts of wounding with intent to cause grievous bodily harm.
They were given Blue Light Commendations by ambulance service chief executive Anthony Marsh.Copyright: West Midlands Ambulance Service
Ms Evans said: "We are both so grateful that they were with us on that day.
"If they hadn’t been, the outcome could have been a lot different."
Mr Marsh, added: "Although I met Victoria and Michael not long after the incident, it was a real privilege to be able to recognise them formally for their swift actions which helped to save Mick and Deena.
"They undoubtedly put their own lives on the line to save their blue light colleagues, something I will forever be grateful for."Copyright: West Midlands Ambulance Service