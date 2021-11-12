A charity's friendship scheme has helped an 83-year-old woman keep her language skills alive.Read more
Most Recent
Envelope update
Severe accident: A469 Caerphilly both waysBBC News Travel
A469 Caerphilly both ways severe accident, from A4049 to Dan Y Graig.
A469 Caerphilly - A469 Southend Terrace in Tirphil closed and queues in both directions from the A4049 junction to the Dan Y Graig junction, because of an accident.
To report traffic and travel incidents dial 0330 123 0184 at any time
By Felicity Evans
BBC Wales
By Jenny Rees
BBC Wales health correspondent