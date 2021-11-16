Most tremors go unnoticed but larger events in the past have caused damage, forcing engineers to factor in the risk.Read more
By Steven McKenzie
BBC Scotland Highlands and Islands reporter
By Steven McKenzie
BBC Scotland Highlands and Islands reporter
A90 Aberdeenshire both ways severe accident, between St Combs Turn Off and Gash Turn Off.
A90 Aberdeenshire - A90 in Fraserburgh closed and queues in both directions between the St Combs Turn Off junction and the Gash Turn Off junction, because of a serious accident involving two vehicles.
To report traffic and travel incidents dial 0330 123 0184 at any time
By Ken Banks
BBC Scotland North East reporter