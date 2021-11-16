Fraserburgh

Scotland, United Kingdom

  2. Envelope update

    Severe accident: A90 Aberdeenshire both ways

    BBC News Travel

    A90 Aberdeenshire both ways severe accident, between St Combs Turn Off and Gash Turn Off.

    A90 Aberdeenshire - A90 in Fraserburgh closed and queues in both directions between the St Combs Turn Off junction and the Gash Turn Off junction, because of a serious accident involving two vehicles.

