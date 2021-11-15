A55 Isle Of Anglesey both ways severe disruption, between J7 A5152 and J6 A5.

A55 Isle Of Anglesey - A55 North Wales Expressway closed in both directions between J7, A5152 (Gaerwen) and J6, A5 (Llangefni), because of an overturned tanker lorry. Congestion to roads through Gaerwen as traffic diverts around the closure. Traffic is coping well.

