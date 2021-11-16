Most Recent
Severe disruption: M25 Surrey clockwiseBBC News Travel
M25 Surrey clockwise severe disruption, from J8 for A217 Brighton Road to J9 for A243.
M25 Surrey - One lane closed and it's slow on M25 clockwise from J8, A217 (Reigate) to J9, A243 (Leatherhead), because of a lorry having a tyre changed.
By Josie Hannett & Sam Harrison
BBC South East
Severe disruption: M25 Surrey clockwiseBBC News Travel
M25 Surrey clockwise severe disruption, from J8 for A217 Brighton Road to J9 for A243.
M25 Surrey - One lane closed on M25 clockwise from J8, A217 (Reigate) to J9, A243 (Leatherhead), because of an investigation by the police.
Severe accident: M25 Surrey anti-clockwiseBBC News Travel
M25 Surrey anti-clockwise severe accident, between J8 for A217 Brighton Road and J7 for M23 J8.
M25 Surrey - One lane closed on M25 anticlockwise between J8, A217 (Reigate) and J7 M23 J8, because of an accident. Traffic is coping well.
Severe disruption: M25 Surrey anti-clockwiseBBC News Travel
M25 Surrey anti-clockwise severe disruption, between J9 for A243 and J8 for A217 Brighton Road.
M25 Surrey - One lane closed and it's slow on M25 anticlockwise between J9, A243 (Leatherhead) and J8, A217 (Reigate), because of a breakdown.
Severe disruption: M25 Surrey anti-clockwiseBBC News Travel
M25 Surrey anti-clockwise severe disruption, from J9 for A243 to J8 for A217 Brighton Road.
M25 Surrey - Two lanes closed and it's slow on M25 anticlockwise from J9, A243 (Leatherhead) to J8, A217 (Reigate), because of debris on the road.
Severe disruption: M25 Surrey clockwiseBBC News Travel
M25 Surrey clockwise severe disruption, between J8 for A217 Brighton Road and J9 for A243.
M25 Surrey - The road is temporarily closed and stationary queues on M25 clockwise between J8, A217 (Reigate) and J9, A243 (Leatherhead), because of an obstruction.
Severe accident: M25 Surrey clockwiseBBC News Travel
M25 Surrey clockwise severe accident, at J8 for A217 Brighton Road.
M25 Surrey - M25 closed and queues clockwise at J8, A217 (Reigate), because of an accident involving two lorries.
