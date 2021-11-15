The last campaigners have been evicted from a protest camp on the multi-billion pound railway line.Read more
Most Recent
Envelope update
Severe disruption: M1 Buckinghamshire northboundBBC News Travel
M1 Buckinghamshire northbound severe disruption, after Newport Pagnell Services.
M1 Buckinghamshire - One lane closed and queues on M1 northbound after Newport Pagnell Services, because of a breakdown.
To report traffic and travel incidents dial 0330 123 0184 at any time
By Ben Schofield & Pete Cooper
BBC East