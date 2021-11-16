Glasgow

Scotland, United Kingdom

    Severe accident: M8 Glasgow City westbound

    M8 Glasgow City westbound severe accident, at J16 for Canal Street.

    M8 Glasgow City - M8 partially blocked and it's slow westbound at J16, Canal (Craighall), because of an accident.

  6. Greta Thunberg: ‘COP26 watered down the blah, blah, blah’

    Climate campaigner Greta Thunberg says the outcome of COP26 is a disappointment as there is still no guarantee any temperature rise will be limited to 1.5C.

  13. Protesters led away by police after trying to access COP26 venue

    Paul O'Hare

    BBC Scotland News in Glasgow

    A protester scales the perimeter fence of the COP26 conference venue
    Two protesters have just tried to scale the barriers in Glasgow's Finnieston Street outside COP26, aiming to gain access to the conference venue.

    The pair were quickly apprehended and led away by police.

    A protester is apprehended by police after trying to scale the perimeter fence of the COP26 venue
  14. John Kerry: We're going to come up with an agreement

    The US climate envoy speaks to the BBC as pressure mounts on governments to strike a deal at COP26.

  16. Climate activists deflate tyres of SUVs in Glasgow

    Jamie MacConnacher discovered the flattened tyres before going to work on Thursday
    Image caption: Jamie MacConnacher discovered flattened tyres on his Land Rover before going to work on Thursday

    Away from the conference, climate activists say they have deflated tyres on "luxury" vehicles parked in Glasgow to raise awareness of carbon emissions during COP26.

    Around 60 SUVs in the city's upmarket West End were left with flyers that branded them a "climate violation".

    Police Scotland said it was aware of the incidents and it had upped patrols in the area.

    Pharmacist Jamie MacConnacher told BBC Radio Scotland that he discovered the two front tyres of his Land Rover had been flattened on Thursday morning.

    "I don't think targeting individuals that have these vehicles is the right way to do it," he said. "They don't know what the reason for somebody having that car is."

    MacConnacher said he would have an electric car but the "logistics" in the west end of Glasgow meant there was "nowhere to charge outside your flat so it just doesn't work for me".

    The activist group Tyred of SUVs claimed responsibility for the action, saying "if 4x4 drivers were a nation, they'd be the seventh biggest polluters on the planet".

