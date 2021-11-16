Jamie MacConnacher Copyright: Jamie MacConnacher Jamie MacConnacher discovered flattened tyres on his Land Rover before going to work on Thursday Image caption: Jamie MacConnacher discovered flattened tyres on his Land Rover before going to work on Thursday

Away from the conference, climate activists say they have deflated tyres on "luxury" vehicles parked in Glasgow to raise awareness of carbon emissions during COP26.

Around 60 SUVs in the city's upmarket West End were left with flyers that branded them a "climate violation".

Police Scotland said it was aware of the incidents and it had upped patrols in the area.

Pharmacist Jamie MacConnacher told BBC Radio Scotland that he discovered the two front tyres of his Land Rover had been flattened on Thursday morning.

"I don't think targeting individuals that have these vehicles is the right way to do it," he said. "They don't know what the reason for somebody having that car is."

MacConnacher said he would have an electric car but the "logistics" in the west end of Glasgow meant there was "nowhere to charge outside your flat so it just doesn't work for me".

The activist group Tyred of SUVs claimed responsibility for the action, saying "if 4x4 drivers were a nation, they'd be the seventh biggest polluters on the planet".