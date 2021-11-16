Most Recent
Severe disruption: M25 Surrey clockwiseBBC News Travel
M25 Surrey clockwise severe disruption, from J6 for A22 to J7 for M23 J8.
M25 Surrey - One lane closed on M25 clockwise from J6, A22 (Godstone) to J7 M23 J8, because of a broken down car. Traffic is coping well.
By Josie Hannett & Sam Harrison
BBC South East
Severe disruption: M25 Surrey anti-clockwiseBBC News Travel
M25 Surrey anti-clockwise severe disruption, between J6 for A22 and J5 for M26.
M25 Surrey - One lane closed on M25 anticlockwise between J6, A22 (Godstone) and J5 M26, because of a breakdown. Traffic is coping well.
Severe disruption: M25 Surrey anti-clockwiseBBC News Travel
M25 Surrey anti-clockwise severe disruption, after J6 for A22.
M25 Surrey - It's slow on M25 anticlockwise after J6, A22 (Godstone), because of an earlier breakdown. Congestion to J7 M23. All lanes have been re-opened.
Severe accident: M25 Surrey clockwiseBBC News Travel
M25 Surrey clockwise severe accident, at J6 for A22.
M25 Surrey - M25 exit slip road closed clockwise at J6, A22 (Godstone), because of an accident.
Severe disruption: M25 Surrey anti-clockwiseBBC News Travel
M25 Surrey anti-clockwise severe disruption, between J6 for A22 and J5 for M26 J5.
M25 Surrey - One lane closed on M25 anticlockwise between J6, A22 (Godstone) and J5 M26 J5, because of a van which has broken down. Traffic is coping well.
Severe disruption: M25 Kent clockwiseBBC News Travel
M25 Kent clockwise severe disruption, between J5 for M26 and J6 for A22.
M25 Kent - One lane closed on M25 clockwise between J5 M26 and J6, A22 (Godstone), because of a breakdown. Traffic is coping well.
Severe disruption: M25 Surrey anti-clockwiseBBC News Travel
M25 Surrey anti-clockwise severe disruption, at J6 for A22.
M25 Surrey - M25 lane closed on exit slip road anticlockwise at J6, A22 (Godstone), because of a breakdown. Traffic is coping well.
Severe disruption: M25 Surrey anti-clockwiseBBC News Travel
M25 Surrey anti-clockwise severe disruption, between J6 for A22 and J5 for .
M25 Surrey - The road is temporarily closed and delays on M25 anticlockwise between J6, A22 (Godstone) and J5, / (A21), because of a broken down car.
Severe disruption: M25 Kent clockwiseBBC News Travel
M25 Kent clockwise severe disruption, between J5 for M26 J5 and J6 for A22.
M25 Kent - The road is temporarily closed and stationary queues on M25 clockwise between J5 M26 J5 and J6, A22 (Godstone), because of a breakdown.
Severe disruption: M25 Surrey clockwiseBBC News Travel
M25 Surrey clockwise severe disruption, before J6 for A22.
M25 Surrey - One lane closed and delays on M25 clockwise before J6, A22 (Godstone), because of a van which has broken down. Congestion to just past Clacket Lane Services.
Severe disruption: M25 Surrey anti-clockwiseBBC News Travel
M25 Surrey anti-clockwise severe disruption, near J6 for A22.
M25 Surrey - Queues on M25 anticlockwise near J6, A22 (Godstone), because of a breakdown. All lanes have been re-opened.
