The sponsored sleepout is raising money for those facing homelessness, poverty and social exclusion.Read more
Most Recent
Envelope update
Severe disruption: M25 London anti-clockwiseBBC News Travel
M25 London anti-clockwise severe disruption, after J25 for A10 Great Cambridge Road.
M25 London - One lane closed on M25 anticlockwise after J25, A10 (Enfield), because of a broken down car. Traffic is coping well.
To report traffic and travel incidents dial 0330 123 0184 at any time
By Matt Precey & Nikki Fox
BBC Look East