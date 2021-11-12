Ambulances waiting outside A&E departments are being used as "a sort of ward outside hospitals", one paramedic said.

Steven Raven, from West Midlands Ambulance Service, said ambulances are being forced to wait outside due to delays in handing over patients.

The College of Paramedics has warned lives are at risk as patients are facing unacceptably long waits for a 999 response.

NHS data shows call-outs for problems such as heart attacks and strokes are taking nearly three times as long as they should in England.

Mr Raven, who works in Herefordshire, said Covid-19 had "jammed" up the health service and there were no beds for patients.

"So ambulances sit outside A&E which means they can't respond, which means that there are fewer and fewer vehicles responding because we're being used as a sort of ward outside hospitals," he said.

An NHS spokesperson said it has asked trusts to take action to prevent ambulance handover delays "with immediate effect".