The sponsored sleepout is raising money for those facing homelessness, poverty and social exclusion.Read more
Most Recent
Envelope update
Severe disruption: A1(M) Hertfordshire both waysBBC News Travel
A1(M) Hertfordshire both ways severe disruption, at J9 for A505.
A1(M) Hertfordshire - The road is temporarily closed and stationary queues on A1(M) in both directions at J9, A505 (Letchworth), because of an investigation by the police.
To report traffic and travel incidents dial 0330 123 0184 at any time
Envelope update
Severe accident: A1(M) Hertfordshire southboundBBC News Travel
A1(M) Hertfordshire southbound severe accident, from J8 for A602 Stevenage to J7 for A602 Broadhall Way.
A1(M) Hertfordshire - One lane closed on A1(M) southbound from J8, A602 (Stevenage) to J7, A602 (Stevenage South), because of an accident.
To report traffic and travel incidents dial 0330 123 0184 at any time