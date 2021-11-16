Great Barford

England, United Kingdom

+5 miles
+10 miles
+20 miles
+30 miles

Most Recent

  1. A mother's battle to get education support for son

    Video content

    Video caption: A mother's battle to get education support for son

    Maddie's eight-year-old son has autism and ADHD but she says getting help has been "frustrating".

  7. Envelope update

    Severe disruption: A421 Bedfordshire westbound

    BBC News Travel

    A421 Bedfordshire westbound severe disruption, from A1 Great North Road to A4280 St Neots Road.

    A421 Bedfordshire - A421 Great Barford Bypass in Roxton closed and queues westbound from Black Cat Roundabout to the A4280 St Neots Road junction, because of emergency barrier repairs. Diversion in operation - via A1 Southbound to the Sandy Roundabout and A603 through Moggerhanger and Cardington.

    To report traffic and travel incidents dial 0330 123 0184 at any time

Page 1 of 4
Navigate to the last page

News Navigation