A421 Bedfordshire westbound severe disruption, from A1 Great North Road to A4280 St Neots Road.

A421 Bedfordshire - A421 Great Barford Bypass in Roxton closed and queues westbound from Black Cat Roundabout to the A4280 St Neots Road junction, because of emergency barrier repairs. Diversion in operation - via A1 Southbound to the Sandy Roundabout and A603 through Moggerhanger and Cardington.

