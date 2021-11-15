Annabel de Capell Brooke was elected in a new unitary council's first elections just six months ago.Read more
Most Recent
By Mariam Issimdar and Laura Devlin
BBC News, East
By Andrew Turner & Orla Moore
BBC News
Envelope update
Severe disruption: A47 Norfolk both waysBBC News Travel
A47 Norfolk both ways severe disruption, from Crown Lane to Love Lane.
A47 Norfolk - A47 in Little Fransham blocked and queues in both directions from the Crown Lane junction to the Love Lane junction, because of a breakdown and recovery work.
To report traffic and travel incidents dial 0330 123 0184 at any time
By Nikki Fox and Zoe Applegate
BBC News, East