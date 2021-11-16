Greenock

Scotland, United Kingdom

    Severe accident: A8 Inverclyde eastbound

    BBC News Travel

    A8 Inverclyde eastbound severe accident, from Cartsdyke Avenue to Gibshill Road.

    A8 Inverclyde - A8 Port Glasgow Road in Greenock closed and queues eastbound from the Cartsdyke Avenue junction to the Gibshill Road junction, because of an accident.

    Severe disruption: A78 Inverclyde eastbound

    BBC News Travel

    A78 Inverclyde eastbound severe disruption, from A770 to Auchmead Road.

    A78 Inverclyde - A78 Inverkip Road in Chrisswell closed eastbound from the A770 junction to the Auchmead Road junction, because of a burst water pipe.

