The Inchgreen dock in Greenock has been the subject of calls by campaigners to bring it back to life.Read more
Most Recent
Envelope update
Severe accident: A8 Inverclyde eastboundBBC News Travel
A8 Inverclyde eastbound severe accident, from Cartsdyke Avenue to Gibshill Road.
A8 Inverclyde - A8 Port Glasgow Road in Greenock closed and queues eastbound from the Cartsdyke Avenue junction to the Gibshill Road junction, because of an accident.
To report traffic and travel incidents dial 0330 123 0184 at any time
By Nichola Rutherford
BBC Scotland News
Envelope update
Severe disruption: A78 Inverclyde eastboundBBC News Travel
A78 Inverclyde eastbound severe disruption, from A770 to Auchmead Road.
A78 Inverclyde - A78 Inverkip Road in Chrisswell closed eastbound from the A770 junction to the Auchmead Road junction, because of a burst water pipe.
To report traffic and travel incidents dial 0330 123 0184 at any time