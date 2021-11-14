Three people have been arrested on suspicion of fraud after a man lost nearly £9,000.
Warwickshire Police said the victim had been contacted back in December 2020 by someone purporting to be from his bank, who convinced him that the funds in his account were at risk and he needed to transfer them to a number of ‘safe’ accounts.
The victim then made three separate transfers of funds totalling nearly £9,000 to the offenders.
On Wednesday, officers made three arrests in the Crawley and Croydon area in connection with an offence of fraud against a victim living in Warwickshire.
The recipient accounts were identified and it was discovered that the funds "had been quickly dissipated", the force said.
A 24-year-old woman from Crawley, a 27-year-old woman from Croydon and a 37-year-old man from Thornton Heath were interviewed and have been released under investigation while inquiries continue, it added.