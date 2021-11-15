Grendon Underwood

England, United Kingdom

+5 miles
+10 miles
+20 miles
+30 miles

Most Recent

  19. Envelope update

    Severe accident: A41 Buckinghamshire both ways

    BBC News Travel

    A41 Buckinghamshire both ways severe accident, from Creighton Road to Kingswood Lane.

    A41 Buckinghamshire - A41 in Westcott closed in both directions from the Creighton Road junction to Grendon Underwood turn off, because of an accident involving two vehicles. Traffic is coping well.

    To report traffic and travel incidents dial 0330 123 0184 at any time

Page 1 of 4
Navigate to the last page

News Navigation